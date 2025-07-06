iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Purchased by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,311 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 5.4% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.