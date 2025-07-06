iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the quarter. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Forte Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 36,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,333,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stage Harbor Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 209.7% in the first quarter. Stage Harbor Financial LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388 shares during the period.

MTUM opened at $239.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $228.17 and its 200-day moving average is $215.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $168.49 and a twelve month high of $240.75.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

