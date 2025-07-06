iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Private Trust Co. NA

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of HYG stock opened at $80.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.04. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $75.08 and a 12-month high of $80.67.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

