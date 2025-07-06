iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.74 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.80. The firm has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a PE ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

