iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.5% of REDW Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windsor Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $628.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $593.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $583.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $629.25. The company has a market cap of $632.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

