iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Windsor Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $628.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $632.47 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $593.20 and a 200 day moving average of $583.64. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $629.25.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

