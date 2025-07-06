iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,993 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,313 shares during the quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $60.62 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $47.29 and a one year high of $60.66. The stock has a market cap of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.75.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

