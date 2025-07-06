iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Sold by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 10.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,334 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 223.4% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter.
ISTB opened at $48.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.41 and a 1-year high of $48.75.
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
