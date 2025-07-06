iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Crew Capital Management Ltd.

Crew Capital Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLT. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.7%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $86.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $83.30 and a 52 week high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3283 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

