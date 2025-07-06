Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Trims Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC trimmed its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,075,393,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,384,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,452 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 10,040,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,272,600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,328 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,846,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,463,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,293 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their price target on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $149.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.29.

NYSE:UPS opened at $104.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.55 and a 12 month high of $148.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 40.15% and a net margin of 6.44%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

