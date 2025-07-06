Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Trims Holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC decreased its holdings in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,567 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,318 shares during the period. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC raised its position in Chevron by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Friday, April 11th. HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $176.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.41.

Chevron Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of CVX stock opened at $148.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $258.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Corporation has a 1-year low of $132.04 and a 1-year high of $168.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 10.73%. Chevron’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.17%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

