Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Sells 1,857 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,857 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.3% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of SPLG opened at $73.57 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $56.67 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day moving average is $68.36. The stock has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

