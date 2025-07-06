Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 35.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 104,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Financial Architects LLC now owns 96,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Traveka Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $236.42 and a 1 year high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $506.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $290.74 and a 200-day moving average of $286.58.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

