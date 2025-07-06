Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Has $5.13 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $5,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after buying an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 102,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,287,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.7%

BATS:QUAL opened at $185.01 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $176.17. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

