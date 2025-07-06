Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 814 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 85.8% in the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 65.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $129.58 on Friday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $98.47 and a 52 week high of $129.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day moving average is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

