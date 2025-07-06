Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC Acquires New Shares in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centricity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 245.4% in the 1st quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Emerald Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPIE opened at $46.06 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52-week low of $45.01 and a 52-week high of $46.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.84.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

