Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,061 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 69,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 73,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period.

SPHQ opened at $72.11 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $57.67 and a 52-week high of $72.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.05. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 0.94.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

