Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC

Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC trimmed its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 4.0% of Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Investor s Fiduciary Advisor Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $8,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. NWI Management LP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 121.6% in the fourth quarter. NWI Management LP now owns 648,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,000 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 55,795.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,871,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,777,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,580 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth approximately $679,936,000. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $474,600,000. Finally, Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 100,517.9% in the first quarter. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV now owns 932,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,375,000 after purchasing an additional 931,801 shares in the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $519.53 and its 200 day moving average is $504.67.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

