Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Increased by Jackson Wealth Management LLC

Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.1% of Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Jackson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,018,000. Grant Private Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $815,000. Tandem Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $4,623,000. Gemsstock Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemsstock Ltd. now owns 293,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,046,000 after purchasing an additional 213,400 shares during the period. Finally, Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 146,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $75,071,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $555.88 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $402.39 and a 52-week high of $557.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $519.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $504.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.5911 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

