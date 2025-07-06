InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Desjardins downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded InterRent REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial downgraded InterRent REIT from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Get InterRent REIT alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IIP

InterRent REIT Stock Performance

InterRent REIT Company Profile

InterRent REIT has a 52 week low of C$7.31 and a 52 week high of C$10.19.

(Get Free Report

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on acquisition, holding, leasing or managing of multi-unit residential properties and real estate ventures. Its portfolio consists of approximately 70 Properties containing over 8,050 suites. Approximately 2,980 suites are located in mid-sized population markets, with the remaining 5,075 suites located in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), Montreal and the National Capital Region (NCR).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.