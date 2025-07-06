Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $9.47 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ makes up 5.0% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Westend Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $555.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $519.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $504.67. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $557.20.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.5911 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

