Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,437 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 655.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 395.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $49.37 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.29 and a twelve month high of $50.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.