Insurance Stocks To Follow Today – July 3rd

Tesla, UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, Centene, and Wells Fargo & Company are the five Insurance stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Insurance stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business is underwriting insurance policies—such as life, health, property or casualty—and managing the premiums they collect. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the insurer’s profitability, which depends on underwriting performance, investment income from the company’s reserves and its ability to manage claims and expenses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Insurance stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $1.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $314.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,154,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,791,273. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.10. Tesla has a 1-year low of $182.00 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 172.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of UNH stock traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.82. 6,128,846 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,156,680. The stock has a market cap of $280.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $329.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $450.21. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $248.88 and a 1 year high of $630.73.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of NYSE:BRK.B traded up $4.35 on Thursday, hitting $484.83. 3,431,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,943,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.83. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $405.03 and a 1-year high of $542.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $503.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $492.80.

Centene (CNC)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

CNC stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.30. The stock had a trading volume of 33,514,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.39. The stock has a market cap of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.44. Centene has a 52-week low of $33.30 and a 52-week high of $80.59.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co. is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $83.55. The stock had a trading volume of 11,229,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,324,584. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $83.95. The firm has a market cap of $271.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.79 and its 200-day moving average is $73.27.

