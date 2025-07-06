Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM) Receives $106.80 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Insmed, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Insmed in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Insmed to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on Insmed from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Insmed from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Insmed from $94.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th.

Insmed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INSM opened at $98.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.47. The company has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.38, a quick ratio of 5.44 and a current ratio of 5.86. Insmed has a fifty-two week low of $60.40 and a fifty-two week high of $106.83.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.06). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 446.98% and a negative net margin of 265.93%. The firm had revenue of $92.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insmed will post -4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael Alexander Smith sold 1,879 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total transaction of $138,106.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 67,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,273. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David W. J. Mcgirr sold 3,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.27, for a total value of $219,810.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 97,723 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,164.21. The trade was a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 488,752 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,826. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 164.9% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Insmed during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Insmed by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Insmed during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Insmed by 546.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the period.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

