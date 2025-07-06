Insider Selling: Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU) CEO Sells 2,233 Shares of Stock

Venu Holding Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:VENU – Get Free Report) CEO Jay W. Roth sold 2,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.22, for a total value of $27,287.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,007,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,311,258.96. This trade represents a 0.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Venu stock opened at $12.79 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.63. Venu Holding Corporation has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Capmk upgraded Venu to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Venu in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Venu in the fourth quarter worth $590,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new position in Venu in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Venu in the 4th quarter worth $589,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Venu during the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venu in the first quarter valued at about $193,000.

Venu Holding Corporation is a premier hospitality and live music company dedicated to crafting luxury, experience-driven entertainment destinations. Venu Holding Corporation is based in COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo.

