Insider Selling: ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Director Sells $241,438.05 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) Director Peter C. Farrell sold 945 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.49, for a total value of $241,438.05. Following the sale, the director owned 68,273 shares in the company, valued at $17,443,068.77. This represents a 1.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of RMD opened at $256.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $235.95. The stock has a market cap of $37.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.77. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $188.56 and a 52 week high of $263.05.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is 23.79%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 121.4% during the first quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 6,250.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 384.8% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

RMD has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on ResMed from $290.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho set a $265.00 price objective on ResMed in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ResMed has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.33.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

