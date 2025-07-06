Insider Selling: Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Director Sells $114,428.12 in Stock

Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) Director Barry L. Padgett sold 7,558 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total transaction of $114,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 32,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,093.90. The trade was a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Freshworks Trading Up 4.0%

FRSH stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. Freshworks Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.81 and a 12 month high of $19.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $196.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.90 million. Freshworks had a negative net margin of 9.76% and a negative return on equity of 4.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRSH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Freshworks to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.07.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Freshworks by 1,385.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freshworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Freshworks by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in Freshworks by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. 75.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

