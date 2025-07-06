Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells C$15,926.22 in Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) Director John Michael Hooks sold 2,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.78, for a total transaction of C$15,926.22.

CES Energy Solutions Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of CEU stock opened at C$6.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$5.59 and a 12-month high of C$10.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bankshares upgraded CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$14.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. TD Securities cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. ATB Capital cut their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.54.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the lifecycle of the oilfield. This includes solutions at drill-bit, at point of completion and stimulation, at wellhead and pump-jack, and to the pipeline and midstream market. Its geographical segments are the United States and Canada, of which the majority of its revenue comes from the United States.

