Insider Selling: Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Director Sells 15,701 Shares of Stock

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Free Report) Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 15,701 shares of Canopy Growth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.68, for a total value of C$26,307.34.

Canopy Growth Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of TSE WEED opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.38. Canopy Growth Corp has a 12-month low of C$1.09 and a 12-month high of C$11.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.97 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of C$283.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26, a P/E/G ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$3.20 to C$1.60 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd.

Canopy Growth Company Profile

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

