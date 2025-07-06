Insider Buying: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) CFO Chad J. Kolean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,025.82. This trade represents a 352.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Cellectar Biosciences Stock Up 1.9%
CLRB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.
Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cellectar Biosciences
Cellectar Biosciences Company Profile
Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cellectar Biosciences
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- 3 Defense Leaders Set to Gain From Rising Military Spend
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Why the Schwab Dividend ETF Rallied—and Can It Keep Climbing?
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 06/30 – 07/04
Receive News & Ratings for Cellectar Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectar Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.