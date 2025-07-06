Insider Buying: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB) CFO Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRB – Get Free Report) CFO Chad J. Kolean bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $24,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,025.82. This trade represents a 352.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

CLRB opened at $4.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.72. Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Cellectar Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLRB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($5.10) by $1.20. On average, research analysts forecast that Cellectar Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Cellectar Biosciences by 122.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 104,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 57,447 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC boosted its position in Cellectar Biosciences by 331.3% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 173,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 132,986 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in Cellectar Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 687.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 182,403 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 159,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Cellectar Biosciences by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 206,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 41,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cellectar Biosciences to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cellectar Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th.

Cellectar Biosciences, Inc, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead phospholipid drug conjugate (PDC) candidate is CLR 131 (iopofosine I-131), which is in Phase 2 clinical study for patients with B-cell malignancies; Phase 2a clinical study for patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia cohort, r/r multiple myeloma (MM) cohort, and r/r non-Hodgkin's lymphoma cohort; Phase 1 clinical study for r/r pediatric patients with select solid tumors, lymphomas, and malignant brain tumors; and Phase 1 clinical study for r/r head and neck cancer.

