Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Close LLC

Oppenheimer & Close LLC lowered its position in shares of Innovex International, Inc. (NYSE:INVX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Close LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Innovex International worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INVX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Innovex International by 20.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 312,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 192,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,170 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Innovex International by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in Innovex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,558,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovex International during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Innovex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Barclays lowered their target price on Innovex International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice upgraded Innovex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th.

Innovex International Trading Up 0.3%

INVX opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.82. Innovex International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.93 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $240.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.73 million. Innovex International had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 16.68%.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

