Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,294,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,820 shares during the quarter. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November comprises approximately 0.9% of Penserra Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November worth $48,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the first quarter valued at $161,000. Michels Family Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Riverchase Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $228,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of PNOV stock opened at $39.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $667.21 million, a PE ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $34.19 and a twelve month high of $39.75.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (PNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – November (BATS:PNOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.