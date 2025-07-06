Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB) Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,325,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,873 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned 5.73% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February worth $47,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 266.6% in the 1st quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 13,253.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS PFEB opened at $38.21 on Friday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $38.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.32 million, a PE ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.42.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

