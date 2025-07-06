Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 1,545.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,813 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,155,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,844,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,023 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,449,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,949,000 after purchasing an additional 93,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 126,639.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,369,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,889,000 after purchasing an additional 10,361,617 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Informatica by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 7,127,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459,197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ansa Sekharan sold 99,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $2,399,254.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 391,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,465,809.85. The trade was a 20.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 116,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $2,788,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 382,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,168,120. The trade was a 23.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 238,779 shares of company stock valued at $5,622,733. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on INFA. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Informatica in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Informatica from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Informatica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INFA opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -2,441,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.15. Informatica Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.70.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The business had revenue of $403.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.14 million. Informatica had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Informatica

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

Featured Stories

