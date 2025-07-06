Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,054 Shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN)

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,390 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 47.6% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Accenture by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $304.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.56. Accenture PLC has a 1 year low of $273.19 and a 1 year high of $398.35. The company has a market capitalization of $190.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Accenture from $360.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Benchmark reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Mizuho set a $348.00 target price on Accenture and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.71.

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 3,563 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.78, for a total transaction of $1,003,982.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,237 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,041.86. This trade represents a 17.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $812,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 15,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,650. The trade was a 13.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,516 shares of company stock worth $2,507,366 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

