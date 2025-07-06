Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 9.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. ZynergyRetirementPlanningLLC acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in Welltower by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Welltower from $158.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Andrew Gundlach purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.46 per share, with a total value of $3,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,029,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $152.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.92 and a fifty-two week high of $158.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.90 billion, a PE ratio of 87.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.53.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.02%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

