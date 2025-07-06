Impax Asset Management Group plc Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $14,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Intuit by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Intuit by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 1,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Intuit by 78.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $782.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $718.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $642.39. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $532.65 and a 52-week high of $790.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $880.00 target price on Intuit and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $793.05.

In other news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $784.09, for a total transaction of $1,362,748.42. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $356,760.95. This represents a 79.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.90, for a total value of $1,252,170.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 768 shares in the company, valued at $594,355.20. The trade was a 67.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 275,661 shares of company stock valued at $206,491,776 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

