Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $50.74 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,438 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,876 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $50,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 210.0% in the first quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 180.0% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 25.5% in the first quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $779.60 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $677.09 and a 52-week high of $972.53. The company has a market capitalization of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $773.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $799.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

