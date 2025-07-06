Impax Asset Management Group plc Has $11.44 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,262 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,132.38, for a total transaction of $2,945,320.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 3,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,614.58. This trade represents a 41.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford L. Smith sold 3,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,124.26, for a total value of $4,405,974.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,227.94. This trade represents a 32.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,723 shares of company stock worth $223,307,201 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock opened at $1,295.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $551.21 billion, a PE ratio of 61.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $587.04 and a 12 month high of $1,341.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,207.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,037.61.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 39.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.28 EPS. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,380.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on Netflix from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price (up from $1,175.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,182.58.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

