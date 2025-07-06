Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 196,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,374 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FITB. Citigroup dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Baird R W upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. DA Davidson raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 0.6%

FITB opened at $43.37 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.05.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.98%.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase 100,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

