Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Position in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON)

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 62.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in ON were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in ON in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ON in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ON by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ONON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on ON from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

ON Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ONON opened at $54.25 on Friday. On Holding AG has a 52-week low of $34.59 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 77.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

About ON

On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

