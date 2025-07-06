Impax Asset Management Group plc Decreases Stock Holdings in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Impax Asset Management Group plc trimmed its position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,143 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 26,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in CocaCola by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,545 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in CocaCola by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in CocaCola by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 71,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in CocaCola by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CocaCola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. The trade was a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $19,197,000.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This trade represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CocaCola Stock Performance

Shares of CocaCola stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $306.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.08 and its 200 day moving average is $68.60. CocaCola Company has a 1 year low of $60.62 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. CocaCola’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CocaCola from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.27.

CocaCola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

