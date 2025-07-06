Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Stock Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Impax Asset Management Group plc cut its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 92.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,553 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235,805 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $2,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 273 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 37.1% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth $44,000. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE:PPG opened at $118.28 on Friday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.24 and a twelve month high of $137.24. The company has a market cap of $26.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 24.84% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 58.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PPG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Argus lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.67.

PPG Industries Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

