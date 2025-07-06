Impax Asset Management Group plc Cuts Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,745 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 179.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 925 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IFF stock opened at $76.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.85 and a twelve month high of $106.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -48.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on IFF. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Tigress Financial began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.43.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, Director Mehmood Khan purchased 4,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.33 per share, with a total value of $301,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $346,819.32. This represents a 662.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau purchased 850 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.42 per share, with a total value of $65,807.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,266.06. This trade represents a 55.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 22,050 shares of company stock worth $1,688,512. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

