Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys Shares of 60,000 Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD)

Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 60,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,605,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 65,045 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 114,338 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 95.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD opened at $104.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.04. Modine Manufacturing Company has a one year low of $64.79 and a one year high of $146.84.

Modine Manufacturing ( NYSE:MOD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The auto parts company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $647.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $633.13 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 7.12%. Modine Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MOD shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, March 17th. KeyCorp started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides thermal management products and solutions in the United States, Italy, Hungary, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers heat transfer coils, including heat recovery and round tube plate fin coils; gas-fired, hydronic, electric and oilfired unit heaters; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products; single packaged unit ventilators; modular chillers; air handler and condensing units; ceiling cassettes; evaporator unit coolers, remote condensers, fluid coolers, gas coolers, and dry and brine coolers; and motor and generator cooling coils, transformer oil coolers, radiators, dryers, and industrial heat exchangers.

