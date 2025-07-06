Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 132 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,390 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 9,144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,527,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

HON stock opened at $240.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $222.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.99. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.36 and a fifty-two week high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $182.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $250.29.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

