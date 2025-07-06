Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AME. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the first quarter worth $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 201.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on shares of AMETEK in a report on Friday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AMETEK in a report on Monday, April 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

NYSE AME opened at $184.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $177.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.06. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.02 and a 12 month high of $198.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.09.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

