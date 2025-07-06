Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Raises Stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULSFree Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,481 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises 1.8% of Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,337,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,027,670 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 22,115,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,927,000 after acquiring an additional 7,560,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,662,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,659,000 after acquiring an additional 685,718 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,876,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,710,000 after acquiring an additional 719,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,134,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,633 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PULS opened at $49.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.62. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.34 and a 12-month high of $49.81.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

