Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 30,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at $444,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 87,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 106,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 558,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,284,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $50.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day moving average is $45.67. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.06.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.