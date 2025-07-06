Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Has $2.67 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.40. The stock has a market cap of $26.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $64.69.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

